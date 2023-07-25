ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has been chosen as one of 13 sites in Illinois to offer training for entry-level jobs in solar, wind, building energy, and electric vehicle maintenance as part of the Illinois Clean Jobs Workforce Program.

The program says participants will be chosen from people residing in an area that is an area designated for the Restore Reinvest Renew (R3) program and/or an environmental justice community (those the EPA says have a higher risk of exposure to pollution, based on environmental and socioeconomic factors), with preference given to those who have low GPA scores, prior criminal convictions, do not speak English as a first language, or are graduates or current members of the foster care system.

Displaced energy workers are also given preference for employment, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce.

The 13 hubs will be located throughout the state, in Chicago (South Side), Chicago (Southwest & West Sides), Waukegan, Rockford, Aurora, Joliet, Peoria, Champaign, Danville, Decatur, Carbondale, East St. Louis, and Alton.

The Clean Jobs Workforce Network Program is funded by a $24 million grant with an additional $15 million per year.

The program is expected to open to applicants in the winter of 2023. The location of the Rockford Workforce Hub has not yet been announced.