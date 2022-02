ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Winter Market returned for another event over the weekend.

It was at Cherryvale Mall this time, and shoppers can enjoy two full days of shopping local vendors, giveaways and more.

The event took place until 9 p.m. on Saturday, and residents can shop the market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.