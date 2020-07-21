Rockford woman, 4-year-old child safe after being caught in the middle of car-to-car shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bullet fired between two vehicles narrowly missed a woman and her 4-year-old child who were in a third vehicle caught in the crossfire, police said.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Price Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. A victim told police that suspects in two vehicles were shooting at each other. Her car was allegedly driving between the two vehicles when it was struck by gunfire.

Police say the car had one bullet hole in the back window. Several spent shell casings were found in the street.

The incident is under investigation.

