Rockford woman accused of shooting boyfriend to death on Preston Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 44-year-old Jammie Whittemore for the murder of her boyfriend, Wilfredo Torres, who was found shot to death on Preston Street on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 3300 block around 1:15 a.m. According to police records, Whittemore called 911, saying she had shot her boyfriend and he was dead.

The 43-year-old Torres was pronounced dead when police arrived.

Whittemore said she had been in a fight with Torres at their home the night before, during which Torres choked her. Later, the couple went to buy beer. Later still, Whittemore allegedly left to go sleep with another man.

When she returned home, she and Torres argued, police said. During the fight, the two wrestled in the living room, at which point Whittmore grabbed a gun and shot him twice.

Police said Whittemore then confessed to going back to the other man’s house and informing him about what happened, and he advised her to call the police.

Around 10:20 a.m., police were seen searching Auburn Street between Springfield and Meridian Road, for the alleged weapon used in the shooting.

An autopsy revealed Torres died from a bullet to the heart and another to the spine in his lower back.

Whittemore was arrested on Friday, August 27th and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

She has been charged with First Degree Murder.