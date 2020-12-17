Rockford woman allegedly set fire to Green Street home with occupants inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Jennifer London, 35, with intentionally setting fire to a home on Green Street while the occupants were still inside Wednesday morning.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of Green Street shortly before 9 a.m. for a 2-alarm fire.

The residents were able to escape from the burning home, and told police London started the fire, according to the criminal complaint.

Police did find a lighter on the ground near the rear porch, where London was standing when they arrived.

Eight people are now left without a home, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Corzanos Maxwell and Ashley Hunter live at the home. Maxwell left with just a blanket on his shoulders. He said first instinct was to get out.

“I just ran out the house, with nothing on, left everything, reliable stuff, keys, ID’s all that,” Maxwell said.

“Another person in the house smelled it and actually opened the door and all this smoke came rushing into the house so that’s what woke everybody up,” Maxwell said.

Hunter wasn’t inside the house when it fire started, but says she can’t believe no one can stay there now.

“I was at work. I pulled up and saw the fire, so I was immediately in shock and didn’t know what was going on,” Hunter said.

For now, the adults and children are getting help from the Red Cross.

London was arrested at the scene and charged with Aggravated Arson while Knowing People are Present.

She is due in court on Thursday, December 17th

