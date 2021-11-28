Rockford woman and five kids left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman and her five children were left without a home Sunday after a fire at their apartment building.

The fire happened at 12:06 p.m. at 3319 Sablewood Dr, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the second story windows. While searching the structure for occupants, they discovered that the occupant had escaped before their arrival.

While the fire was located and extinguished within minutes, the building suffered smoke damage and the apartment is now unlivable. The female occupant and her five children were provided relief from the Red Cross.

According to the fire department, the blaze was accidental in nature and no further investigation has been planned.