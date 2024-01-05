ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you were watching FOX’s “We Are Family” game show on Wednesday night, you may have seen a familiar face.

The first participant on the show was Guilford High graduate Evandia Penix.

On the show, 100 contestants try to guess who a singer is related to.

Penix’ connection is her cousin, Broadway star, author, and former member of Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams.

Williams graduated from Auburn High School’s CAPA program.

Penix was on the stage at Guilford a few years ago and more recently, appeared at Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre.