ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested after police found a loaded gun in her vehicle during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Howard Avenue on Thursday.

Police say they were advised that the driver Joeniya Montgomery, 22, had a gun in her vehicle after the traffic stop.

The loaded gun was located and recovered, leading to Montgomery being taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.