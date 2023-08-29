ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after slashing a family member’s tires and trying to stab her aunt.

Rosio Cossio, 24, has been charged with Criminal Damage to Property $500-$10K, Disorderly Conduct and Assault, according to the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Winnebago County Deputies were called to a residence in the 5300 block of Forest Trail around 7:21 a.m. Sunday in regards to an incident with a knife.

The caller said that the family had been in the upper master bedroom when they heard a pounding on the front door. They looked outside and saw a women in a black shirt and shorts by their red 2018 Honda HRV, who looked to be scratching the vehicle, court records said.

The family went outside, where they saw Cossio stabbing all four tires of the vehicle. She then went after the mother of the family, her aunt, with a small, sharp knife, calling her names while she did it.

The aunt was able to run around the residence and back inside while locking the door. Cossio then began walking south on 42nd Street. Deputies saw her throwing a vape pen into the grass before giving her a ride back to the residence.

Cossio had reportedly talked about the incident on social media and what she planned to do as she was walking to the residence, according to court documents.

All four tires of the car must be replaced, which will cost around $1,000. The Ring doorbell had also been torn off the door, which will cost an additional $80 to replace.