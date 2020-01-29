Rockford woman arrested for causing man’s overdose death

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 40-year-old Shyla Taylor has been charged with delivering the drugs which allegedly caused a Belvidere man’s fatal overdose.

Police say the victim died in a Belvidere residence on Friday, January 3rd.

Taylor was arrested on Monday, January 20th, and charged with two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

On Wednesday, January 29th, prosecutors authorized additional charges of Drug Induced Homicide.

Taylor faces up to 30 years in prison.

She is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

