ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife.

According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand.

Police say Chandler was involved in a fight with a group of other people and during the incident, another woman suffered a small cut to her face.

Chandler was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Knife and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.