Rockford woman arrested on child abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ezella Bennett, 32, on charges of Aggravated Battery to a Child.

According to authorities, officers were called out around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 22nd to investigate a claim of child abuse in the 1300 block of N. Horsman.

Officers learned two children, under the age of 13, had been battered, police said.

Police say Bennett was identified as the suspect. She was arrested on Tuesday, December 15th in the area of School Street and Springfield Avenue.

She was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES