Rockford woman attacked during dating app meetup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 23-year-old woman was attacked by a man she arranged to meet via an online dating app.

Police say the “well-known website/dating app” is commonly used for prostitution.

The victim allegedly met the suspect at an agreed-upon location, and as they were walking around to the back of the building, the suspect pulled a gun on her.

Police say she attempted to spray the suspect with pepper spray, but he was able to wrestle it away from her and grab her keyring during the struggle. The victim was able to break free and run away, police said.

According to police, the victim was physically unharmed in the attack.

In a statement, police said, “If you are going to meet someone from an online dating website or app, the number one rule is to meet them in a public place during daylight hours or a place that is well lit if in the evening or night time. It’s also recommended to share your location with a trusted friend, give them your date’s full name, and share a photo as well.”

