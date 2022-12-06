LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday.

Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to the department. They learned that one of the cars had burst into flames.

It was determined that a silver Hyundai Sonata, driven by 31-year-old Andrew Sampson of Lindenwood, was traveling eastbound on E. Lindenwood and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. He entered the intersection and was hit by a gray Ford Focus driven by 51-year-old Renee Rowe of Rockford. Both vehicles reportedly sustained major front-end damage.

Rowe was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Sampson was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. He was also issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Failure to Stop at an Intersection, and is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail.