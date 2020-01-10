Rockford woman celebrates 100th birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Grace Long celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Long’s big day at the Heritage Woods assisted living center at 202 N Show Place Drive.

The Belvidere native has fond memories of roller skating at a rink in Marengo.

Living to be 100 hasn’t dulled Long’s sense of humor.

“There’s a lot of nice people in the world. There’s a lot of not nice people, too,” she said.

Her advice for living to be 100 years old: be kind to everyone.

