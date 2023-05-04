ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Alice Alfredson, who was born May 4th, 1923, turned 100 on Thursday.

Now a resident of Peterson Meadows, Alfredson was born at the old St. Anthony Hospital on E. State Street.

Her family moved to Chicago shortly afterwards, but she returned to the Forest City when she turned 20.

She has been active in programs and activities at the Peterson Meadows retirement home since moving there in 1999.

Alice credited her friends and family for her longevity.

“Well it’s just a number,” she said of her Big 100. “But, that’s what my friends are for, I guess. I keep thinking of the music, and that song is so appropriate, the lyrics say my friends are so important, that’s how I made it.”