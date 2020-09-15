Rockford woman celebrates 107th birthday with parade party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Tuesday.
Doris’s birthday was different this year due to COVID-19. Festivities included a parade of cars, balloons, and colorful ‘happy birthday’ signs.
Loved ones dropped off flowers and tasty treats for the celebration. The birthday girl shared what is helping her live a long, happy life.
“I think I had a good beginning and I tried to do my best to eat right and I do exercise and keep going,” Doris said.
Doris says she’s going to continue the celebration by sharing cake and ice cream with her friends in the retirement home.
