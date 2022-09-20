DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Doniqua Hilliard, 36, of Rockford, was driving drunk with seven of her children in the car when she crashed on I-90, killing one son, according to the Illinois State Police.

On June 12th, officials say troopers were called to the scene of a single-car rollover crash on I-90 around 12:25 a.m., near Milepost 61 at Hoffman Estates.

Hilliard and the seven children were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from stable to critical, police said.

Her six-year-old son died from his injuries four days later.

She was charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Death, three counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm, and three counts of Child Endangerment.

She was arrested on September 19th and is being held in the Cook County Jail.