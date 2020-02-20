Rockford woman charged in violent robbery attack, victim found bleeding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Lashawda Stegall has been indicted on charges that she was one of two people involved in a violent robbery attack, after which police found the victim bleeding at a Rockford McDonalds.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the McDonalds at 1441 Kishwaukee Street on October 15th, 2019, to meet with a woman who was bleeding from wounds sustained in an attack.

The victim said she had been attacked by two people earlier at a Broadway liquor store.

Police were able to identify Stegall as one of the suspects. She was arrested and charged with Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Battery.

Stegall is being held at the Winnebago County Jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

