Rockford woman charged with attacking 2 men with bat after car chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 30-year-old Ciera Smith chased two men down after an alleged drug deal, rammed their car and then attacked them with a metal baseball bat.

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday at 7:11 p.m., officers met with a victim in the area of 6th Avenue and 9th Street who said he had sold Smith marijuana, but the deal did not go as planned.

The victim and his passenger told police Smith began chasing them in her car and rammed the vehicle, causing a crash.

Then Smith got out of her car and broke the rear window of their car with a metal baseball bat, and begun swinging it at the victims when they exited the vehicle.

Police arrested Smith on the charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Aggressive Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Damage to Property.

She was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

