Rockford woman charged with child abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shaunte Coleman, 26, has been arrested on charges of child abuse.

Rockford Police say on Friday, March 20th, they were called to a local hospital where a child, under 5 years old, was being treated for injuries from physical abuse.

Police say on Sunday, May 17th, Coleman turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child and Aggravated Domestic Battery. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

