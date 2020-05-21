Rockford woman charged with child abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shaunte Coleman, 26, has been arrested on charges of child abuse.
Rockford Police say on Friday, March 20th, they were called to a local hospital where a child, under 5 years old, was being treated for injuries from physical abuse.
Police say on Sunday, May 17th, Coleman turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
She was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child and Aggravated Domestic Battery. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.
