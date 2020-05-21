Rockford woman charged with child abuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shaunte Coleman, 26, has been arrested on charges of child abuse.

Rockford Police say on Friday, March 20th, they were called to a local hospital where a child, under 5 years old, was being treated for injuries from physical abuse.

Police say on Sunday, May 17th, Coleman turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child and Aggravated Domestic Battery. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories