Rockford woman charged with distributing revenge porn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 30-year-old Porche Hanley was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly shared an explicit image of another woman on Facebook.

According to the criminal complaint, on December 3rd, 2019, Hanley shared a photo in which the other female was identifiable and with her breasts exposed.

The victim told police she understood that the image would remain private and did not consent to it being shared.

Hanley was arrested on January 22nd and charged with Nonconsentual Dissemination of a Private Sexual Image.

She was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

