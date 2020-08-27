Rockford woman charged with domestic battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 52-year-old Lisa Fenton was indicted Thursday on domestic violence charges.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fenton was arrested on August 2nd after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Buckingham Drive.

Fenton faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted on the charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery.

She is due to appear in court on August 31st.

