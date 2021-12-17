Rockford woman charged with drug dealing, weapons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested alleged drug dealer Jazmine Martinez, 34, on Friday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Martinez, who was wanted on a warrant for Armed Violence, was arrested in the 1300 block of Bond Avenue.

Police said during the search of her residence, a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, over 15 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of cannabis, and a large amount of cash and packaging materials were seized.

Martinez was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, and the original warrant for Armed Violence.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.