Rockford woman charged with firing gun during fight

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged 27-year-old Shadi Harrington with a crime after she allegedly fired a gun during a fight with other women.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to a shots fired report in the 4100 block of Auburn Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18th.

Police say witnesses said a group of women were fighting and Harrington had a gun, which she allegedly fired multiple times, striking property nearby.

No one was injured in the shooting, and Harrington was arrested and charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

She was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

