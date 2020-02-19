ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Cowanda Curtis has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse after police say she abused two juveniles, one of whom was a family member, and one younger than 13-years-old.
Rockford Police said they received a report of the suspected abuse on Sunday, February 16th.
Curtis was developed as a suspect and arrested on Tuesday.
She is charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Family Member younger than 18, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim younger than 13.
She is held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $20,300 bond.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Freeport police investigate pair of car break-ins
- Rockford woman charged with sexual abuse of 2 children
- Freeport woman accused of identity theft, forging prescription for Oxycodone
- Blagojevich released from prison, holds ‘homecoming’ press conference
- Man who drove students for 55 years to be buried in special school bus casket
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!