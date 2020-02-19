Rockford woman charged with sexual abuse of 2 children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Cowanda Curtis has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse after police say she abused two juveniles, one of whom was a family member, and one younger than 13-years-old.

Rockford Police said they received a report of the suspected abuse on Sunday, February 16th.

Curtis was developed as a suspect and arrested on Tuesday.

She is charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Family Member younger than 18, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim younger than 13.

She is held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $20,300 bond.

