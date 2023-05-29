SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVO) — A 49-year-old woman from Rockford, Illinois was killed Sunday when a reckless driver slammed into her and another woman.

According to local news reports, police said several people were leaving a home on Sumpter Road around 8:30 p.m. when a 43-year-old man from Detroit left the home “in a reckless manner.”

Police said the driver lost control of the car and hit the two women, who had left the home at the same time and were walking along the roadway.

The suspect then jumped out of the car and fled.

The woman from Rockford was pinned beneath the car and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other woman, a 39-year-old from Plainfield, New Jersey, had severe injuries, police said.

According to the Sumpter Township Police Department, officers called in help from the Monroe County Sheriff, who deployed a drone equipped with infrared technology to locate the suspect, hiding in nearby woods.

He was arrested and taken into custody three hours after the crash.

He now awaits charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, which was closed for the Memorial Day Weekend.

No names have been released.