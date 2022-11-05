ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree.

The Winnebago County Coroner responded to a local hospital around 9:59 a.m. for a woman that had been involved in a single motor vehicle crash, according to the coroner’s office. An investigation showed that the woman was driving on S. Alpine Road at Larson Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle left the road, and the woman was ejected after hitting a tree. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is being investigated by the Rockford Police Department.