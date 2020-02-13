Rockford woman faces charges in overdose death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Suzette Vazquez faces charges in the death of Elizabeth Cruz, who died from a drug overdose in October.

According to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Benton Street on October 5th, 2019, around 10 p.m., where they found Cruz unresponsive.

An autopsy later showed that Cruz died from a combination of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and cocaine.

Vasquez was later arrested and charged with two counts of Drug Induced Homicide, and two counts of Delivery of A Controlled Substance.

She also faces charges of home invasion, promoting prostitution, and obstructing identification, from a prior incident.

Vasquez is currently held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

