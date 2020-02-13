Rockford woman faces charges in overdose death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 33-year-old Suzette Vazquez faces charges in the death of Elizabeth Cruz, who died from a drug overdose in October.

According to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Benton Street on October 5th, 2019, around 10 p.m., where they found Cruz unresponsive.

An autopsy later showed that Cruz died from a combination of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and cocaine.

Vasquez was later arrested and charged with two counts of Drug Induced Homicide, and two counts of Delivery of A Controlled Substance.

She also faces charges of home invasion, promoting prostitution, and obstructing identification, from a prior incident.

Vasquez is currently held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories