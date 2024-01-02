ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman who tried to break up a fight on New Year’s Eve was the victim of a hit-and-run after she left the house, and is now in critical condition.

According to the Rockford Police Department, around 3:55 a.m. on Monday, January 1st, officers were called to the scene in the 2700 block of School Street.

The 25-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they were told that a fight happened inside the house and the victim tried to break up the fight and leave the residence when she was hit by the car.

Officers also found spent shell casings outside the house, but said the victim had not been shot.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests or suspects have been announced.