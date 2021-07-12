Rockford woman fights off man who followed her into her garage, attacked her

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was able to fend off a man who followed her into her garage in the Rolling Green neighborhood last week, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera was able to record video of the suspect.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called out at 11:25 p.m. to a residence on 22nd Street and determined the call to “possibly be an attempted criminal sexual assault.”

Kevin Milner said he was coming home from work Friday when he saw six police cars outside his neighbor’s house. His home surveillance camera caught the suspect on video.

The video, which the woman asked not to be shared in full, shows the alleged suspect park his car by a nearby intersection and cross the lawn. Police said he entered the victim’s garage. Her screams and cries for help can be heard on the video as she fights off her attacker.









“I didn’t watch it all the way through – the cops were watching it and I heard her screaming and I decided I didn’t want to watch it,” Milner said.

The suspect is seen fleeing from the scene, back to the parked car, and driving away.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

Rockford’s 8th Ward Alderperson, Karen Hoffman, said, “My own daughter lives in the neighborhood and her street was shot up twice, so it’s personal.”

Hoffman says she spoke with the Rockford Police Department on safety advice for the public.

“The police have strongly suggest that everyone be aware at all times of their surroundings and any persons in their vicinity, especially [to be] aware when exiting your vehicle,” she said. “And that everyone get a home security system, including outside cameras and a doorbell camera.”

Milner says his neighbor was traumatized by the incident and is staying somewhere safe. The Rolling Green Association says it will meet in person tomorrow night to discuss neighborhood safety.