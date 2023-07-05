ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman faces 17 charges after half a dozen different drugs were allegedly found in her car.

Alexia McVay, 36, was stopped on South Main Street Saturday night when police witnessed her throwing trash out of her vehicle, according to court documents.

Police later searched the vehicle after they allegedly observed an open bottle of alcohol in center console.

In total, 5.4 grams of cocaine, 32 Hydrocodone pills, 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of cannabis, 2 bottles of alcohol, and 1 Adderall pill were recovered from the vehicle, court documents show.

McVay was charged with manufacturing/dealing cocaine, possession of controlled substance, aggravated DUI, obstructing justice, obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering from a motor vehicle, among her 17 total charges.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and released Wednesday after posting 10% of her $25000 bond.