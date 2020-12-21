Missing Rockford woman found murdered in Gary, Indiana

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Brandon Bagnuolo, of Poplar Grove, murdered Lien Correa-Rios and left her body in Gary, Indiana.

Correa-Rios, 42, was reported missing on November 12th, 2020. She was last seen at Blackhawk Housing Complex in Rockford.

Police say Bagnuolo, 40, was identified as the suspect. He is currently in custody on unrelated charges, including domestic battery, criminal trespass, and violating an order of protection, according to officials.

He has been charged with First Degree Murder.

“This case is another tragic reminder of our never ending battle involving domestic violence in our region,” says Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of Lien Correa-Rios.”

