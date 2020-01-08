Rockford woman hears burglars at her door, calls police; two men arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, 41-year-old Kevin Creed and 41-year-old Jerry Thomas, were arrested Tuesday after police say they broke into a woman’s home on Barrick Drive.

Rockford Police say the resident of a home in the 6700 block called police at 9:52 p.m., saying she heard a loud banging noise at her door.

When officers arrived, they said they found the door forced open.

Officers were able to locate Creed quickly and placed him in custody. A K-9 was brought in to locate Thomas, who was hiding in the 2700 block of Reid Farm Road, according to police.

Thomas was bitten by the K-9 and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Creed was charged with Residential Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Thomas was charged with Residential Burglary and Resisting a Peace Officer.

Both men were lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

