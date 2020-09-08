Rockford woman hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in leg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police say a woman shot herself in the leg while she was trying to unload a gun on Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the 4700 block of Chesterfield Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:50 p.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery for the wound, police said. She is expected to be okay.

Police say a man in the home, 45-year-old Edgar De La Rosa, was arrested on unrelated warrants and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

