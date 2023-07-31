ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman has been left in critical condition after being involved in a crash.

Rockford Police officers responded to Mobil, 500 Southrock Drive, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the department. A 42-year-old woman had been struck by a truck.

They learned when they arrived that the woman was struck by the truck with the trailer, driven by 35-year-old Jacob Kane, when she was exiting the gas station. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition at the time of this writing.

Kane was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence – Great Bodily Harm. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.