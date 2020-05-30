Rockford woman in critical condition after shooting near Kishwaukee Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating an aggravated battery with a firearm near the 1700 block of Kishwaukee Street in Rockford.
Officials say a Rockford woman is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police are still investigating what led to the incident.
