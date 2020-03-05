Rockford woman indicted for murder in overdose death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman accused of providing the drugs which led to a fatal overdose was indicted by Winnebago County Grand Jury on Thursday.
Suzette Vasquez, 33, faces several drug-related charges including two counts of Drug Induced Homicide.
Last October, Elizabeth Cruz was found dead by Rockford Police. An autopsy showed she had overdosed from a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine.
Prosecutors say Vasquez gave her the drugs. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
Vasquez is due back in court on Friday.
