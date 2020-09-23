Rockford woman indicted on drug dealing charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 30-year-old Ciarra Cannon has been indicted by a Winnebago County Grand Jury after police allegedly caught her with 16 baggies of cocaine and another containing marijuana.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, on September 4th, 2020, Rockford Police Department officers made a traffic stop in the area of N. Rockton and Dresden. When police searched Cannon’s car, they found drugs within, according to authorities.

Cannon was indicted on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

