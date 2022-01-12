Rockford woman injured in weekend fire has died

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman hurt in a Rockford fire over the weekend has died.

Firefighters were called to the victim’s 7th Street apartment early Saturday morning. First responders saw water showing from the second floor and determined that the sprinklers, and investigators said that most of the fire had been put out.

Apartment maintenance crews were called to the scene to asses the damages, which is when an injured woman was found in the building. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later passed away.