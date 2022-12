ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman killed in a Rockford hit-and-run on Christmas Day has been identified.

Lisa Judson, 48, was found dead in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue at 6:09 a.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff. First responders determined that she was beyond resuscitation when they arrived.

Judson was pronounced dead at 6:24 a.m. Christmas Day. Her death is being investigated as a hit-and-run.