Rockford woman killed in Davis Junction crash

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a car accident in Davis Junction.
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department says 43-year-old Courtney Paulson, of Rockford, was driving east on IL Rte 72 when her Dodge Ram went off the side of the roadway into the ditch, around 9 a.m. this morning.
Police say the vehicle traveled 600 feet before overturning, hitting several trees in a wooded area south of the roadway.
Paulson was pronounced dead at the scene.
