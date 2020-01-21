Rockford woman killed in Davis Junction crash

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a car accident in Davis Junction.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department says 43-year-old Courtney Paulson, of Rockford, was driving east on IL Rte 72 when her Dodge Ram went off the side of the roadway into the ditch, around 9 a.m. this morning.

Police say the vehicle traveled 600 feet before overturning, hitting several trees in a wooded area south of the roadway.

Paulson was pronounced dead at the scene.

