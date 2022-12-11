ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas.

She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she calls home by making sure that everybody has a good holiday season.

“I wanted to do something for our community to bring some cheer for the holidays,” Williams said.

It was the second year that Williams spent her weeks before Christmas lighting up West State.

“This year we have two locations again, at the Rockford Police Department District 1 headquarters, and our other location is at West State and Central,” Williams said.

Volunteers helped her put up decorations on Sunday, including a nutcracker inflatable. They also hung ribbons along the street poles and snowflakes from tree branches for anyone passing through to see. It was all in preparation for the official tree lighting.

As someone who grew up in Rockford, Williams knows that the neighborhood has what it takes to shine bright.

“Years ago, when I younger, the community was together, but through the years, with so much crime coming in and bad things going on, we got this bad rep that we don’t want to do good, but we do want to do good,” Williams said. “There’s some good in everybody here, we just need to do some changing.”

Along with the police department, Williams has gotten support from other organizations, like the park district. She hopes that the tree lighting can become an annual tradition on the city’s west side.

“It takes a village to raise a child, so everybody in the village needs to be a part,” Williams said. “We want everybody to do their part and we will be successful… And we’re gonna go on and on and on until we go all the way down west state to as far as meridian road, if possible.”

The official tree lighting is this upcoming Saturday, the 17th, at Police District 1 headquarters. Donations for “West Street Shines” are set up through the Rockford Park District.