Rockford woman reported missing after leaving Madison hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The UW-Madison Police Department is asking for help finding a missing Rockford woman who walked away from a hospital.

48-year-old Chandra L. Johnson left the American Family Children’s Hospital on Highland Ave Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.

She was last seen on foot wearing a pink t-shirt, grey hoodie with neon green interior, a bandana, grey sweatpants/leggings, tennis shoes, and was carrying a large brown purse.

Police say Johnson has several medical issues and since she is not from the Madison area, they are especially concerned about her welfare.

Johnson is 5’7” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair, glasses, a scar on her right forearm, and a tattoo on her chest.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts, please call the UW-Madison Police Department at (608) 264-2677.