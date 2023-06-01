ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sherryn Simpson, 59, learned Thursday that she would spend a total of 10 years in prison for intentionally running down two pedestrians in 2021.

Police say officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of W. State Street and Klines Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021.

Officers reported seeing a dark blue truck flipped onto its driver’s side, with Simpson trapped inside the vehicle, and two men lying in the roadway in front of the vehicle.

According to police, Simpson intentionally struck a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman as they were walking near the intersection. After slamming into them, her vehicle struck a building and flipped on its side.

Simpson and her two passengers were also injured.

On Thursday, Simpson was sentenced to 6 years for Attempted Murder and 4 years for Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm, to be served consecutively.