Rockford woman sentenced to probation for street racing death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Destiny Pendleton, 28, of Rockford, was sentenced to probation after a drunk-driving street racing incident which caused the death of Jateyrrica Scott in 2018.

According to court documents, Pendleton and Scott left Anna’s Bar in separate vehicles on January 30th, 2018. Police say Pendleton had an blood alcohol level of .157 when she engaged Scott at a high rate of speed along Kishwaukee Street, ultimately leading Scott to lose control of her vehicle, a black Chevrolet Malibu, and crash at the intersection of Sandy Hollow Road around 9:30 p.m.

24-year-old Scott suffered a brain bleed from her injuries, which led to her death at the hospital a short time later.

Pendleton pled guilty to charges of Aggravated Street Racing and Driving With an Alcohol Concentration of .08 or More on March 20th, 2020.

