Police: Rockford woman shoots man, engages in standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rachel Thompson, 38, was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting a man and then becoming involved in an hours-long standoff with police officers at a house on Auburn Street.

Rockford Police say they were called tot he 2300 block of Abuurn around 3:26 p.m. where Thompson, who has a prior arrest record, had allegedly shot a 57-year-old man in the arm during a domestic fight.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Photo: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Thompson barricaded herself in the house for hours, police said. She was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery causing Great Bodily Harm, and Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon.

She was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

