Rockford woman shot through wall, while sleeping in bed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a woman who was sleeping inside.

According to police, the victim said she was sleeping in a home in the 3200 block of Liberty Drive when shots were fired through the wall, striking her hand and grazing her leg.

She was taken to the hospital and treated.

Witnesses said they heard a vehicle with a loud muffler in the area prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

