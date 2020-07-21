Rockford woman shot while at local park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman said she was at a Rockford park when she heard gunshots. Once she fled to her car, she realized she had been wounded, according to police.
Rockford Police say officers were called to the 2800 block of Overdene Avenue at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday for a shooting, but when they arrived, were unable to locate a victim.
A short time later, the woman arrived at a local hospital, where she was treated for a graze wound to her arm.
She told police that while at the park, she heard several shots being fired, and only realized she had been injured once she got in her car.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Second stimulus check: McConnell says GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments’
- Amazon delays Prime Day this year
- Fox stars Hannity, Carlson and fired anchor Henry in sexual harassment lawsuit
- Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested; U.S. Attorney, FBI to announce charges related to $60 million bribe
- Walmart announces new round of cash bonuses, stores to close on Thanksgiving
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!