Rockford woman shot while at local park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman said she was at a Rockford park when she heard gunshots. Once she fled to her car, she realized she had been wounded, according to police.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 2800 block of Overdene Avenue at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday for a shooting, but when they arrived, were unable to locate a victim.

A short time later, the woman arrived at a local hospital, where she was treated for a graze wound to her arm.

She told police that while at the park, she heard several shots being fired, and only realized she had been injured once she got in her car.

