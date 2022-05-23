ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old woman was shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Brewsky’s, according to police.
Rockford Police said they were called to a local hospital around 1:55 a.m. for a reported walk-in patient with a gunshot wound to her leg.
The victim told police she was sitting in a car in the parking lot, at 4414 Charles Street, when someone began shooting at the car.
Another car in the parking lot also suffered bullet damage, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.