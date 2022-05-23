ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old woman was shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Brewsky’s, according to police.

Rockford Police said they were called to a local hospital around 1:55 a.m. for a reported walk-in patient with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The victim told police she was sitting in a car in the parking lot, at 4414 Charles Street, when someone began shooting at the car.

Another car in the parking lot also suffered bullet damage, police said.